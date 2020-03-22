The laughter stops: UK playgrounds deserted as families stay indoors now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published The laughter stops: UK playgrounds deserted as families stay indoors Drone footage shows a deserted playground in the town of Dursley in Gloucestershire in the UK on Sunday (March 22nd) as parents keep their children indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The laughter stops: UK playgrounds deserted as families stay indoors Drone footage shows a deserted playground in the town of Dursley in Gloucestershire in the UK on Sunday (March 22nd) as parents keep their children indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.





You Might Like

Tweets about this