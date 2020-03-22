The laughter stops: UK playgrounds deserted as families stay indoors 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:45s - Published The laughter stops: UK playgrounds deserted as families stay indoors Drone footage shows a deserted playground in the town of Dursley in Gloucestershire in the UK on Sunday (March 22nd) as parents keep their children indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

