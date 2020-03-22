315 positive cases of coronavirus in India ICMR



Tweets about this Rita Finnigan RT @ANINewsUP: Countrywide #JantaCurfew underway amid rising Coronavirus cases; visuals from Varanasi. As per ICMR (Indian Council of Medic… 5 minutes ago Be Natural RT @AdityaRajKaul: Indian Parliament and President’s House - Rashtrapati Bhawan after India announced lockdown in 75 districts of the count… 5 minutes ago PIYA RT @ANI: #JantaCurfew commences amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country. According to ICMR, positive cases of Coronavirus in India sta… 5 minutes ago Bala Jee RT @scroll_in: The virus can test positive from two to 14 days after exposure. Only 20% of people will display severe symptoms, while 80% o… 6 minutes ago Sundararaman This looks quite positive. https://t.co/Dg4tbR8b0w 6 minutes ago NARAYAN RAO @ViswaSanam @daryl_mathew @vijayanpinarayi You seem to have some complex. Reading is the best way to overcome this… https://t.co/opUaj7YZzH 7 minutes ago Smita Gupta RT @ndtv: #BreakingNews | Number of positive cases of #coronavirus cases climb to 370 in India: Health Ministry (news agency PTI) #Coronav… 7 minutes ago V.SRINIVASARAMANUJAM RT @NewIndianXpress: Are you a diabetic? Do you know someone who is? As people with a history of chronic illness are at "high-risk" of cont… 10 minutes ago