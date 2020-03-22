Hundreds queue for rations during virus lockdown in Manila

Global  

Residents of Manila in the Philippines formed long lines to collect government rations on Saturday (March 21st) during the coronavirus lockdown.

Residents of Manila in the Philippines formed long lines to collect government rations on Saturday (March 21st) during the coronavirus lockdown.

Residents are banned from moving to other areas and are also subject to a curfew preventing them from going outside after 8 pm.




