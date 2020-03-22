Global  

UK panic-buyers crowd London supermarket and smash eggs in rush to nab produce

Scored of frantic panic-buyers ignored government pleas and poured into this London branch of Lidl on Sunday (March 22nd) morning and raced to nab products smashing eggs in the process.

Scored of frantic panic-buyers ignored government pleas and poured into this London branch of Lidl on Sunday (March 22nd) morning and raced to nab products smashing eggs in the process.




