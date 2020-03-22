Coronavirus: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31st | Oneindia News

Abhiraj Kumar RT @trakin: This is actually unprecedented in India's history. All trains cancelled, Delhi Metro shut down due to #coronavirus. Yes, we w… 2 minutes ago

K. Arun Sai Teja Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31 amid #CoronavirusPandemic threat; only goods trains to r… https://t.co/7oWMjXmUEs 2 minutes ago

अरुण वत्स भारतीय 🚩🇮🇳🚩 RT @ANI: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31, due to #Coronavirus. https://t.co/sKY70sU8v1 3 minutes ago

Shivaraje Akhil Shukla (monster) Indian Railways cancels all trains till month end as coronavirus cases rise https://t.co/LmMMVGxXxq 3 minutes ago

Mantu Pal RT @ZeeNews: Janata Curfew: Indian Railways cancels over 3,700 trains, Mumbai local train services curtailed due to COVID-19 coronavirus h… 8 minutes ago