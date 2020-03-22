Italy shuts all non-strategic business activities until April 3

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday (March 21) that all businesses in the country must close until April 3rd - except those essential to maintaining the country's supply chain.

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from the virus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) PRIME MINISTER GIUSEPPE CONTE SAYING:"I have decided to make you all part of this challenge we are facing.

It is the most difficult crisis in our post-war period.

During these harsh days, we are witnessing images and news that hurt us deeply, leaving a mark that will stay in our memory forever, even when this crisis is over, let us hope it is sooner rather than later." In all major Italian cities, soldiers and police forces are increasing the number of roadblocks to better control the population's movements.