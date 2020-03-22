Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Janta curfew' in Delhi

'Janta curfew' in Delhi

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
'Janta curfew' in Delhi
'Janta curfew' in Delhi
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nagbitra

Nageswara SAVARKAR RT @majorgauravarya: 4 fitness center owners in Delhi assumed that the Janta Curfew was a “gentle request” by the PM. They opened their gym… 46 seconds ago

SKodineya

Kodineya Surender Sharma RT @ishkarnBHANDARI: Never seen Delhi so quiet. Can actually hear birds chirping. Think of all positives, as looks like Janta Curfew will… 53 seconds ago

RAJARJPS

RAJA. K Janta Curfew: Delhi Police giving flowers to motorists to request them to go back home https://t.co/YfzoJymSAP 1 minute ago

AtherAasimBeg

MIRZA ATHER AASIM BEG RT @UAH_India: Civil society group United Against Hate has urged people to protest against the National Register of Citizens, NPR and the a… 2 minutes ago

tweettokuldeep

Kuldeep Kumar Chobdar RT @firstpost: In light of the spread of the novel cnovel #coronavirus, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference a… 2 minutes ago

Chalu_Chokra

ThatCuteDevil RT @iyersaishwarya: Seems like the 'Janta curfew' was only the bases to move towards a complete lockdown amid Covid - 19? Section 144 impo… 2 minutes ago

HardikPandya025

Hardik.S.Pandya Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Cente orders lockdown in 75 COVID-hit districts; list includes Delhi, Mumbai, Be… https://t.co/4ZE6clxI2w 3 minutes ago

n2r3ndr2

Narendra RT @republic: Janta Curfew: Delhi Police giving flowers to motorists to request them to go back home https://t.co/M3B2xpuioK 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.