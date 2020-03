Gov. Baker says shelter-in-place order would have 'profound' economic impact now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:45s - Published Gov. Baker says shelter-in-place order would have 'profound' economic impact The governor announced that he is working with the Army Corps of Engineers and opening hundreds of emergency child care centers in response to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Baker says shelter-in-place order would have 'profound' economic impact WE HAVE TEAM COVERAGE BEGINNINGWITH THE GOVERNOR’S NEWSCONFERENCE.SHAUN: NEWSCENTER 5’S PETERELIOPOLOUS IS LIVE AT THE STATEHOUSE.PETER: GOVERNOR SAYING YOU HAVETO WEIGH THE ECONOMIC EFFECTS OFEVERYONE STAYING A HOME ANDHAVING EVERYTHIN CLOSE.GOVERNOR BAKER SAYING THE STATEIS CONDUCTING MOR THAN 1000COVID-19 TESTS PER DAY.THE GOVERNOR INSISTING THERE ISNO REASON TO ORDER ASHELTER-IN-PLACE LIKE OTHERSTATES HAVE DONE.GOVERNOR BAKER: T DECISIONSFOR THESE PEOPLE WHO NO LONGERHAVE A JOB THROUGH NO FAULT OFTHEIR OWN ARE PROFOUND.PETE SALONS, BARBERSHO, ANDRETAIL SHOPS COULD STAY OPEN ASLONG AS THERE ARE LESS THAN 25PEOPLE INSIDE.STATE IS WORTH THE -- WORKINGWITH THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERSFOR A POSSIBLE INCREASE INPATIENTS.THEY ARE ASSESSING DORMITORIES,ARENAS, AND RECENTLY CLOSENURSING HOMES.GOVERNOR BAKER: WE KNOW WHAT THEREQUIREMENTS ARE.LET’S SEE WHAT KINDS OF STUFF WEHAVE THAT WOULD FIT WITH THISSET OF CAPABILITIES.PETER: THE GOVERNOR ANNOUNCINGEMERGENCY CHILDCARE TO HELPCRITICAL SERVICE WORKERS LIKEHOSPITAL EMPLOYEES AND GROSS BUT-- GROCERY STORE EMPLOYEES.THIS ALLOWS EVERYONE TO DO HEIRPART IN FLATTENING THE CURVE.GOVERN BAKER: I HAVE SEEN THEPEOPLE OF MASSACHUSETTS MAKEADJUSTMENTS, DEAL WITH IT, ACTACCORDINGLY, AND STEP UP.I EXPECT NOTHING DIFFERENT FROTHIS POINT FORWARD.PETER: THE GOVERNOR AGAI SAYINGTHEY ARE TRYING TO GET THEIRHANDS ON AS MUCH MEDICALEQUIPMENT AND MASKS AS WELL.THOSE SUPPLIES HAVE BE





