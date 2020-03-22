Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Social distancing? Thousands of Londoners head to Richmond Park despite advice not to mingle

Social distancing? Thousands of Londoners head to Richmond Park despite advice not to mingle

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Social distancing? Thousands of Londoners head to Richmond Park despite advice not to mingle

Social distancing? Thousands of Londoners head to Richmond Park despite advice not to mingle

Thousand of Londoners ignored "social distancing" advice and headed to Richmond Park on Sunday (March 22nd) to enjoy the sunshine.

In the footage, one woman can be seen remonstrating with mingling park-goers.

"If you all stay like this, they will close the park.

Come on, please, everyone help," she says.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

x_QPRFC_x

Chappers RT @Urban_Pictures: Londoners DEFY social distancing measures as thousands mob Richmond Park. It looked more like a Bank Holiday Monday. @t… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.