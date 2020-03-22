Global  

Touching moment Indians applaud frontline workers fighting coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Millions of Indians took to their balconies on Sunday (March 22nd) at exactly 5 pm local time to applaud the efforts of those frontline workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to residents to show their thanks to those providing "essential services." This footage was filmed in Bengaluru in the state of Karnataka.

