Watch Live: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Conference Following Mother's Day Warning

Watch Live: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Conference Following Mother's Day Warning

Watch Live: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Conference Following Mother’s Day Warning

As confirmed cases of coronavirus rise each day, Boris Johnson gives his daily press conference.

The briefing follows prime minister’s warning urging families not to visit loved ones on Mother’s Day to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

