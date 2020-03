Top leaders in congress working on stimulus deal now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:35s - Published Top leaders in congress working on stimulus deal 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top leaders in congress working on stimulus deal HAPPENING TODAY, THE TOP FOURMEMBERS OF CONGRESS WILLBEGIN NEGOTIATIONS WITH EACHOTHER AND THE WHITEHOUSE OVER A TRILLION DOLLARPLUS STIMULUS PACKAGE.TREASURY SECRETARY STEVE MNUCHINIS LEADING THENEGOTATIONS FOR THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION.SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCHMCCONNELL IS PUSHING FORCHECKS TO BE MAILED DIRECTLY TOALL AMERICANS.DEMOCRATS ARE ALSO ASKING FORMORE MONEY TO HELP PEOPLEUNEMPLOYED BECAUSE OF THECRISIS.MCCONNELL WANTS A FINAL VOTE INTHE SENATE BYTOMORROW.HE AND HOUSE MINORITY LEADERKEVIN MCCARTHY WILL MEET WITHTOP DEMOCRATS NANCY PELOSI ANDCHUCK SCHUMER LATER THISMORN





