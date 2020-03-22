Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide deaths exceed 13,000 now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide deaths exceed 13,000 A look at the latest figures behind the coronavirus as worldwide deaths exceed 13,000. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Newshound The numbers include 546 new deaths in Italy's epicentre Lombardy region, as cities across @AJEnglish… https://t.co/ePUpoU0ac0 5 minutes ago Bonnie Hawkins🌊🌊🐾📷🎨🍦🌲 RT @sfchronicle: Latest #coronavirus numbers as of Sunday morning: – 1,546 cases in California, including 652 in the Bay Area – 26,747 cas… 5 minutes ago San Francisco Chronicle Latest #coronavirus numbers as of Sunday morning: – 1,546 cases in California, including 652 in the Bay Area – 26,… https://t.co/d3zp16ifRi 36 minutes ago