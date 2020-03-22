Covid-19: MSF responds in second worst-affected province in Iran

MSF has sent a 50-bed inflatable treatment unit and an emergency team of nine people to Isfahan, the second worst-affected province in Iran, to increase hospital capacity for treating the critically ill.

International medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is in the process of setting up a treatment unit in Isfahan, Iran to treat patients critically ill with Covid-19.

The 50-bed inflatable treatment unit has been shipped by air from MSF’s logistics hub in Bordeaux, France and is to be set up in the compound of Amin Hospital in Isfahan.

The unit is equipped to treat critically ill patients requiring constant strict medical supervision and care.