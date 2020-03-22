Netflix Creates $100M Coronavirus Relief Fund For Out-Of-Work Crews Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s - Published on March 22, 2020 Netflix Creates $100M Coronavirus Relief Fund For Out-Of-Work Crews Netflix's CCO, Ted Sarandos said the company created a $100 million coronavirus relief fund to support its workers around the world. 0

