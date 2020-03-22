Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise
A look at the latest figures behind the coronavirus as Uk deaths leap to 281.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABC12WJRT

ABC12WJRT New numbers are expected shortly but right now our state total is at 787 for positive coronavirus cases. https://t.co/xcwKAC1cmn 13 minutes ago

FasherMichael

Michael Fasher RT @christianjbdev: US numbers not looking good. So far today, 32,801 confirmed cases, (+8,594 today). 391 deaths (+89 today.) Staggeri… 14 minutes ago

christianjbdev

(((Christian JB))) 🐌 US numbers not looking good. So far today, 32,801 confirmed cases, (+8,594 today). 391 deaths (+89 today.) Stag… https://t.co/K4BsuHwgMr 24 minutes ago

KirklandWalsh

Holly Kirkland-Walsh RT @propublica: Patchwork social service departments are scrambling to address the fallout of coronavirus restrictions, and social workers… 2 hours ago

liz_ostrom

Lizzybjammin Even my Governor would like to know...where are the fucking test kits?! This is no longer about keeping the numbers… https://t.co/10hYnltoEg 2 hours ago

lorenzoray11

Lorenzo RT @Feiko999: Italy #coronavirus death toll to 4,825. Numbers include 546 new deaths in Italy's epicentre Lombardy region, as cities across… 3 hours ago

EverydayEpics1

Marrton Dormish RT @propublica: New: Patchwork social service departments are scrambling to address the fallout of coronavirus restrictions, and social wor… 18 hours ago

DementedBonxie

DementedBonxie RT @Zeinobia: #Iran's official numbers are scary Iran's coronavirus deaths rise to 1,556, infections exceed 20,000: health ministry https:/… 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.