'This is not a joke' -NY's Cuomo on public gatherings

Cuomo noted 53% of the cases in New York are between the ages of 18 and 49.

"It's insensitive, arrogant, self-destructive... and it has to stop, and it has to stop now," he said.

"This is not a joke and I'm not kidding." Cuomo also warned kids against playing basketball with each other.

"There is no concept of social distancing while playing basketball," he said.

"It doesn't exist."