Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble
Joshua Roberts/Reuters Kentucky Sen.

Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet on Sunday.

&quot;He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,&quot; the tweet said.

&quot;He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.&quot; Senator Rand Paul ✔ @RandPaul Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19.

