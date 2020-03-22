Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Joshua Roberts/Reuters Kentucky Sen.

Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet on Sunday.

"He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," the tweet said.

"He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person." Senator Rand Paul ✔ @RandPaul Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19.