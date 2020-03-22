Global  

Italy shuts all non-strategic business activities until April 3

Italy shuts all non-strategic business activities until April 3

Italy shuts all non-strategic business activities until April 3

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday (March 21) that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those needed to maintain the country&apos;s supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epidemic.

Emer McCarthy reports.

