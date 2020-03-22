Italy shuts all non-strategic business activities until April 3 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published Italy shuts all non-strategic business activities until April 3 Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday (March 21) that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those needed to maintain the country's supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epidemic. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

