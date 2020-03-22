Boris Johnson: We want to preserve chances to go outside 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published Boris Johnson: We want to preserve chances to go outside Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds the daily government update on the Coronavirus pandemic. He urges people to follow the Government’s advice over coronavirus saying: “You have to stay two metres apart and you have to follow the social distancing.” 0

