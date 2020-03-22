Global  

Boris Johnson: We want to preserve chances to go outside

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds the daily government update on the Coronavirus pandemic.

He urges people to follow the Government’s advice over coronavirus saying: “You have to stay two metres apart and you have to follow the social distancing.”

