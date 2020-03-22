Genoa bridge illuminated with the colours of the Italian flag 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:30s - Published Genoa bridge illuminated with the colours of the Italian flag The Genoa bridge was illuminated with the colours of the country's national flag on Saturday, as a sign of solidarity with the victims of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.View on euronews 0

