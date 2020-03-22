Global  

Genoa bridge illuminated with the colours of the Italian flag

Genoa bridge illuminated with the colours of the Italian flag

Genoa bridge illuminated with the colours of the Italian flag

The Genoa bridge was illuminated with the colours of the country's national flag on Saturday, as a sign of solidarity with the victims of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.View on euronews

