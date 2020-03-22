Global  

Working From Home? Here's How To Beef Up Your Savings

If you happen to be working from home and still drawing a regular paycheck, count your blessings.

Then, count up all the money you can save while the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Business Insider, one no-brainer source of money to set aside is what you'd normally spend on gas, tolls, and parking.

What about lunch money?

Although you're eating from home, you're undoubtedly paying less than you would for restaurant meals.

