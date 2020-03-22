Global  

Cruise Passengers Holed Up In State Rooms After Crew, Guests Display 'Flu-Like Symptoms'

Passengers on board Holland America Line's MS Zaandam cruise ship have been asked to remain in their state rooms. According to Business Insider, that's because several crew members and guests have begun exhibiting "flu-like symptoms." These individual instances of sickness have not been confirmed as COVID-19 cases.

The Zaandam's 842 passengers and 542 crew members are currently sailing north after being shut out of South American ports over coronavirus concerns.

