Dru Hill Plays ESSENCE's The B Side 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 03:02s - Published Dru Hill Plays ESSENCE's The B Side Watch as R&B group Dru Hill plays Essence's game, The B side, where we find out how many Black pop culture facts they know. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this