Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Mike DeWine talks about recent coronavirus developments across Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine talks about recent coronavirus developments across Ohio

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 58:45s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Mike DeWine talks about recent coronavirus developments across Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine talks about recent coronavirus developments across Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Director of Public Health Amy Acton provided an update on coronavirus cases across Ohio, issuing a stay-at-home order during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

holmgren85

Shawn Holmgren Gov. Mike DeWine talks about recent coronavirus developments across Ohio https://t.co/HTac4piDUq 1 day ago

EdwardGemmer

Edward Gemmer @CharlesPPierce Mike Dewine talks about it every single day 2 days ago

spencerhuntosu

Spencer Hunt Good morning, friends. Mike DeWine says he won't call out the National Guard to protect us from all those careless… https://t.co/IumJ6vFGpP 2 days ago

aljr1947

Al Smith At first, I thought that Dr. Fauci was a fresh, informed person speaking for the tRump administration about corona… https://t.co/wWtWGmTJw4 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.