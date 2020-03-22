Greece imposes lockdown after coronavirus infections jump

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced in a televised address that movement would be restricted in the country from 6:00 am as of Monday.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

0
Greece announced a national lockdown on Sunday, restricting movement for the entire country starting Monday morning with only a few exceptions, to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it was a step that must be taken promptly.

(SOUNDBITE) (English-dubbed Greek) GREEK PRIME MINISTER KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS SAYING: "I make this decision today in the name of the common good, to protect our health, and everything that we have achieved so far." Greece confirmed 94 new cases on Sunday, its largest single-day jump, taking its total to 624, with 15 deaths.

Citing Italy, which reported almost 800 new deaths on Saturday, Mitsotakis said it was his duty to prevent such a tragedy hitting Greece.

(SOUNDBITE) (English-dubbed Greek) GREEK PRIME MINISTER KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS SAYING: "Unfortunately, in Italy, a person is being lost every two minutes, and the situation around the world is getting worse all the time.

I have a duty not to allow our country to be tested in the same way.

We must not reach the point where we must decide who will be saved and who will be lost." With the lockdown, only those going to or returning from work, shopping for food or medicine or visiting a doctor will be allowed onto the streets in Greece starting Monday.




