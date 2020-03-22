Coronavirus Spreads, Dozen Navy Sailors In San Diego

REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Craig Z.

Rodarte/Handout via Reuters The coronavirus has spread to at least a dozen US Navy sailors assigned to ships in San Diego, California, according to Navy statements.

The first infections aboard US Navy warships emerged among sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer and Littoral Combat Ship USS Coronado.

The Navy has changed its policy and is no longer reporting which ships infected sailors serve aboard.