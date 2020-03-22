Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Placido Domingo, Family In Self-Isolation After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Placido Domingo, Family In Self-Isolation After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Placido Domingo, Family In Self-Isolation After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BarryGeiman

Barry Geiman RT @AP: Plácido Domingo says he is infected with coronavirus. The 79-year-old Spanish tenor says in a Facebook post that he and his family… 2 minutes ago

humanwhohears

PRAY OR PREY RT @stonecold2050: Plácido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus. “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested p… 3 minutes ago

stonecold2050

Stone Plácido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus. “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tes… https://t.co/Rtywwb4edt 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.