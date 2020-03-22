Placido Domingo, Family In Self-Isolation After Testing Positive For Coronavirus 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s - Published Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Barry Geiman RT @AP: Plácido Domingo says he is infected with coronavirus. The 79-year-old Spanish tenor says in a Facebook post that he and his family… 2 minutes ago PRAY OR PREY RT @stonecold2050: Plácido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus. “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested p… 3 minutes ago Stone Plácido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus. “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tes… https://t.co/Rtywwb4edt 13 minutes ago