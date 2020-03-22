Art this tuesday.

The presidennerals bout these drugs and to take steps to ensure it could work."

Are safe at the polls.

Rnor ordered all non-essent excuse absentee voting home starting tonight to avoid sprea nteers are safe at the polls.

She is calling for no excuse absentee voting in the new york presidential primary.

It will ensure that a majority of the voting will take place at home not at the polls.

News channel 2's brent kearney spoke to officials here about this... brent.

Callihan its a measure that has bipartisan support locally.

But its yet another significant change as a result of the corona virus.

"well the most important aspect is to ensure that individuals are safe."

Some changes may be coming to our election process as the e coronavirus continues to spread.

New york state attorney general letitia james is proposing no excuse absentee ballots in n the upcoming april presidential primary.

"if that can be enacted at the county level it would help our mission in ensuring that people are maintaining their distance."

The current law requires a reason for a person to receive an absentee ballot.

This new measure would automatics been a proponent of no excuse absentee balloting.

To receive an absentee uire a constitutional change and the automatically sendto approve of it next year.

So i think all options are said its somethideration.

We are working in the legislative realm as of no excuse absbstitutional abilities.

But this is a special circumstance al change and thrgency."

In terms of this affecting it next year.

Sassemblywoman buttenschon says that the consideration.

W easier for voters.

Legislative realm ecting voter turnout, assemblywoman buttenschon says that the process would be easier for voters.

"i think we are talking about making this easier for voters.

So hopefully we will see the significance of those who would like to vote who possibly couldnt in the past and didnt have the oppurtunity to complete the application in a timely manner."

Senator griffo also saying that he's calling for the primaries to be moved to june to possibly give candidates the opportunity to interact with voters in person.

An assembly member has introduced a bill that would allow no excuse