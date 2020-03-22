Global  

‘We’re at War:’ Trump on Coronavirus in New York, Washington, California, Rand Paul, Economy

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 21:52s - Published < > Embed
Watch President Donald Trump give the latest updates on the White House's efforts to combat the coronavirus in New York, Washington, California and across the United States as deaths from the virus surpass 400 in the nation.

