A Quiet Chicago A Day Into The COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Order now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:57s - Published A Quiet Chicago A Day Into The COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Order CBS 2's Steven Graves has a look at Chicago amid the order, and finds that the grocery store crowds are far less intense. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this