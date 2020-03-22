Global  

'We Lack Personnel, We Lack Resources': Mexican Migrant Camps Dread Pandemic

Migrants near the US border in Matamoros, Mexico, have begun to isolate as best they can to ward off the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Reuters, it's quite a challenge, as they are living in closely packed tents.

Cases of colds and flu spread rapidly.

The settlement that currently houses an estimated 2,000 people.

Border towns like this will soon swell even further.

