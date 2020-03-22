Batwoman - Batbike 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:50s - Published Batwoman - Batbike Batwoman (The CW) -Batbike- Featurette HD Cast members Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson take you behind the scenes of Batwoman's motorcycle aka the Batbike. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mél😈🏳️‍🌈 RT @CWBatwoman: Get an inside look into building the one-of-a-kind Batbike, brought to you by @ATT 5G! Stream #Batwoman free only on The CW… 5 hours ago #LetMeIn RT @CWBatwoman: .@CamrusJ and @NicoleKang show off the new and improved Batbike, brought to you by @ATT 5G! Stream #Batwoman free only on T… 2 days ago