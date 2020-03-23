Lenexa church offering ‘park-and-preach’ services, others go online during COVID-19 outbreak now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:33s - Published Lenexa church offering ‘park-and-preach’ services, others go online during COVID-19 outbreak Lenexa church offering ‘park-and-preach’ services, others go online during COVID-19 outbreak 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lenexa church offering ‘park-and-preach’ services, others go online during COVID-19 outbreak KRIS: DONATING ON THEIR WEBSITEIS A GREAT WAY TO HELP UNTILTHEY CAN GET BACK TO FULL SPEED.♪KRIS: CHURCHES ARE ADOPTING TO ATHE NEXSU CHURCH ARE GOING TOPEOPLE INVITED TO SHOW UP ONSERMONS FROM THEIR CARS.OTHER CHURCHES GAVE IT A TRYTHIS MORNING.KELLY GIBBS HAS A LOOK AT THISDIFFERENT WAY OF OUTREACH.





You Might Like

Tweets about this KMBC Lenexa church offering ‘park-and-preach’ services during COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/xCRzOUk3js 1 minute ago