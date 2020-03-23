Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Orders Residents To Shelter-In-Place Starting Monday

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Orders Residents To Shelter-In-Place Starting Monday

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 45:28s - Published < > Embed
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Orders Residents To Shelter-In-Place Starting Monday

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Orders Residents To Shelter-In-Place Starting Monday

Due to the coronavirus spread, Judge Clay Jenkins ordered that Dallas County is to shelter-in-place starting Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcALevin

Marc A. Levin RT @MorganMeyerTX: Breaking news - please read the new order from County Judge Clay Jenkins to shelter in place. @JudgeClayJ https://t.co/b… 3 seconds ago

tiffinniyoung

Tiffinni A. Young RT @NBCDFW: WATCH LIVE: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins addresses a "shelter-in-place" order that will go into effect Monday night --> htt… 18 seconds ago

celiachavii

CeCe ♡ RT @TommySledge: 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued a ‘stay-at-home’ order for the county: — Must stay at home — Can… 22 seconds ago

Grum2many1

Can't wait 'til Nov. 3,2020 RT @AMHotFlash: WATCH LIVE: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Sunday will be issuing an order requiring residents to ‘shelter in place.’… 2 minutes ago

CynNarwahl

Cyn RT @BlakeFox4News: GRAPHICS: These are the models Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is referencing in justifying the stay at home order. htt… 2 minutes ago

mariaedithg1

mariaedithg1 RT @tamarabrock: @ShannonWO @MayorBetsyPrice Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued their order Bc Governor Greg Abbott refused to issue a… 4 minutes ago

lowryrf

Rob Lowry Judges have this kind of power? DALLAS - Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued a shelter-at-home order for t… https://t.co/A5Jflumauw 5 minutes ago

sculcat

sculcat RT @Trumpet1984: DALLAS COUNTY SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER Clay Jenkins, Dallas County Judge: "I implore" the governor to make the shelter in… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.