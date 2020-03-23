Global  

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Self-Quarantines

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under voluntary self-quarantine.

Merkel isolated herself two days after she was in contact with a doctor who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, Merkel plans to continue her work while in quarantine.

The news comes after the country's officials announced new restrictions on social contact among Germans to confront the coronavirus outbreak.

Among the restrictions are a ban on gatherings of two or more people.

