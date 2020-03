Gov. Polis urging Coloradans to take social distancing seriously now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:07s - Published Gov. Polis urging Coloradans to take social distancing seriously Olis orders companies to reduce workforce Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order Sunday that requires non-critical workplaces in Colorado to reduce their in-person workforce by 50%. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Polis urging Coloradans to take social distancing seriously YOUR JOB, WE NEED TO ACTBOLDING, SWIFTLY ANDIMMEDIATELY.AND WE ARE.PROJECTIONS SHOW THAT OURNATIONAL RESPONSE HAS FAILED TOACT EARLY ENOUGH AND THIS VIRUSIS LIKE LIE TO BE WITH US FORMANY MONTHS.MY GOAL IS TO ENSURE THAT THESEEXTREME SOCIAL DISTANCINGMEASURES, THIS PHYSICAL DISTANCEOF UP TO SIX FEET WILL NOT HAVETO BE THERE FOR THE MANY MONTHSTHAT WE HAVE THE VIRUS.WE'RE GOING TO DO EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE TO MAKE SURE THAT WE'REDOING THAT BUT YOUR PART IS THEBIGGEST.IT ABIDING BY THE PHYSICAL ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING TECHNIQUES.IT IS YOUR DECISION TO ONLY SHOPFOR GROCERIES ONE A MONTHINSTEAD OF TWICE.IT IS YOUR DECISION TO GOJOGGING ONCE OR TWICE A WEEK.IT IS YOUR DECISION NOT TO MEETWITH A BUNCH OF FRIENDS OR HAVEPARTIES OR SOCIALIZE OR GO OUTFOR THIS LIMITED PERIOD OF TIME.BECAUSE THE LIFE YOU SAVE COULDBE YOUR GRANDMOTHERS ORGRANDFATHERS, YOUR MOTHER'S,FATHER'S, AUNTS AND UNCLES.IT COULD BE YOURS.THIS IS NOT AN IDEA RESPONSE.IN THE SHORT TERM COLORADOANSNE





