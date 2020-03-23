Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two Arizona COVID-19 deaths

Two Arizona COVID-19 deaths

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Two Arizona COVID-19 deaths
response from health officials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gamesounds

Jeff Powell Serious lockdown in my wife's home country, the Philippines -- with 110 million people on a land mass only slightly… https://t.co/MtycsZNTjb 18 minutes ago

andrewg98222814

andrew griffith RT @KTAR923: The number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona is now 152. There are now two deaths in the state from the virus. https://t.co/cmpsUWK… 24 minutes ago

ashleyrenee_6

Ashley Rodriguez RT @abc15: BREAKING: There are now 2 reported deaths in Arizona due to coronavirus. Health officials confirm 152 cases with 87 cases still… 1 hour ago

DivaADC

ADC 2nd covid-10 death in AZ. @dougducey how many deaths will it take for you & your party to take coronavirus serio… https://t.co/hxOLNKZ98J 2 hours ago

reck999

Randall RT @statepress: The move follows developments in the spread of COVID-19, including Arizona's first deaths. https://t.co/lAwxaLoROy 5 hours ago

statepress

The State Press The move follows developments in the spread of COVID-19, including Arizona's first deaths. https://t.co/lAwxaLoROy 5 hours ago

kelsinowak

kelsi nowak RT @GoodfriendC: #BREAKING There are now two deaths in the state from the virus. The number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona is now 152. 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.