Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announces non-essential businesses to reduce at-work employees

Jared Polis orders non-critical workplaces in Colorado to reduce their in-person workforce to less than 50% by Tuesday.



Tweets about this Chris Colton RT @KatieEastman: Colorado Governor Jared Polis announces an executive order for “non-critical-workplaces” to reduce their in-person workf… 39 minutes ago IG: TOSHAMAKIA🎙 #Colorado Governor Jared Polis announces an executive order for “non-critical-workplaces” to reduce their in-perso… https://t.co/OqSsM7jir7 2 hours ago Superior CO Chamber Colorado Governor Jared Polis announces an executive order for “non-critical-workplaces” to reduce their in-person… https://t.co/OsrNRUz5Nr 2 hours ago Katie Eastman Colorado Governor Jared Polis announces an executive order for “non-critical-workplaces” to reduce their in-person… https://t.co/F67fE8tLRT 2 hours ago PulpNews Crime Coronavirus In #Colorado: Gov. #Jared Polis Announces New Measures To Help Coloradans - Mar 21 @ 2:59 PM ET https://t.co/2ako5LG3gj 1 day ago Gordon Exall RT @trippbaltz: Restaurants in Colorado that offer takeout/delivery during Covid-19 can now sell alcohol. Colorado suspending rules that pr… 2 days ago CBSDenver Coronavirus In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Announces New Measures To Help Coloradans https://t.co/rwuwCETcd1 https://t.co/SsE5TKo368 2 days ago