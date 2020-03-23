3.20.20 coronavirus a block 6 pm

Breaking developments on the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor kay ivey authorized the national guard if the state needs help with the pandemic.

Up to 100 guardsmen can be activated.

In moores mill -- the fire department might stop running emergency medical response.

That's because of the lack of supplies to protect responders from the coronavirus!

And we're getting new numbers from huntsville hospital ... today 75 people used the drive- thru testing location at john hunt park.

Here's a live look at the roads right now across north alabama.

You can see streets that are usually busy this time of day have very little traffic.

A little boy had surgery this morning without his mother there to hold his hand... his parents say it was all due to coronavirus precautions.

This is three year old andrew white... his parents say only one of them was allowed to go inside to be with him today.

Waay 31's casey albritton spent the morning with andrew's mother.

She anxiously waited outside.

Tonight she is live outside crestwood medical center with more on the situation and how andrew is doing.

Andrew's parents tell me they thought they would both be allowed in crestwood medical center... but when they arrived today, they were told one had to wait outside... that left andrew's mother heartbroken she couldn't be there to support her baby boy.

This is chloe hammick...she is videoing calling her son in the hospital... from her car parked right outside.

Chloe hammick/ mother "listen, right before you go back, mommy will facetime you again."

Her son, three year old andrew white is undergoing his first surgery to get tubes put in his ears.

And hammick says when she arrived to crestwood medical center, nurses told her only one parent could go inside.

Chloe hammick/ mother "they said, due to the coronavirus, someone is going to have to choose."

Andrew's dad drove to huntsville from pensacola, florida for the surgery.

Chloe hammick/ mother "i didn't think i would be this anxious and that's why i let dad go."

Andrew's parents say they were upset they both couldn't walk in the building with him.

Chloe hammick/ mother "i don't want my son to feel like, mommy's not there when i need her."

Shane white/ father "when i was younger, i was mad that my entire family was there, but it helps.

Especially when you're three."

Right before andrew went into surgery, hammick called one more time... she says while she understands the situation, she hopes no parent has to send their child off into surgery through a video call.

Chloe hammick/ mother "it's affecting all of us in different ways, and it stinks and i want it to pass over as quickly as possible."

Hammick tells me this evening andrew is doing well recovering from the surgery... we did reach out to crestwood medical center and have not heard back yet.

Live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

Here's where alabama stands this evening in the battle against coronavirus.

There are now 106 confirmed cases of coronavirus in alabama.

There are new counties with cases - including cullman, lauderdale, and jackson.

In madison county - the total number of cases rose to 7.

Limestone county is still at 1.

Jefferson county now has 50 cases!

In tennessee -- there are more than twice as many cases!

Right now there are 228 confirmed cases.

26 of the state's 95 counties have cases reported.

101 come from davidson county alone!

That's where nashville is located.

Most of the cases come from people who are 21 to 30 years old.

New information tonight on the number of people being treated at huntsville hospital clinics.

Today alone - the hospital says it treated 170 people at its flu and fever clinic on governors drive.

80 of those patients received a coronavirus test.

75 people were tested for coronavirus at john hunt park.

That clinic will be open again monday.

Today - we learned more about the coronavirus testing process from the department of public health.

A spokeswoman said the department tries to test the specimens of hospitalized patients first.

That's because of the severity of their symptoms - and possible exposure to others.

Karen landers broke down the testing process and how long it takes to get results back... karen landers, assistant state health director alabama department of public health "it has to go to the clinical laboratory in montgomery and their turn around time once they start to process this has been between 24 to 72 hours, but closer to 24 and 48 at this moment and they are continuing to work.

I spoke with them and they will be working and have processed 7 days a week" some specimens are sent to commercial labs.

Those labs have been reporting their specimen results to the alabama department of public health in about 4 hours.

New details.

The environmental protection agency has released a new list of disinfectants to use against the coronavirus.

The list gives people options during their search for cleaning products to stock up on.

Here's the e-p-a's website with a complete list.

15 new products have been added since thursday.

New at six.

The city of huntsville isn't letting coronavirus put a stop to its public transportation system - but they are doing extra work to help keep everyone safe.

Waay 31's ashley carter spoke with a passenger who is grateful the city is doing everything it can to keep the system up and running.

Edwin francisco, takes public transit: "just about everyday."

Edwin francisco uses public transporation to get to and from work.

He told me he was happy to hear the city isn't going to stop operating buses and has seen them taking extra precautions to keep passengers and drivers safe edwin francisco, takes public transit: "cleaning up and just trying to keep everybody safe and you know keep from being sick."

Ashley: "the city does want to continue to operate the public transit system so they're doing whatever it takes to make sure it stays running.

That includes cleaning out these buses every hour - even limiting the amount of people who get on the bus so they're not overcrowded and people can remain at a good distance from each other."

John autry, city of huntsville public transit manager "folks have to get to work, they have jobs to go to.

They depend on us to get to work."

John autry is the public transit manager for the city of huntsville.

He said they have seen about a 30-percent decrease in the number of passengers who are taking public transit....but it's still important for them to stay operating for all the people who rely on them he said his team is staying up to date on any new developments...a nd doing all they can do to keep their drivers...employe es and passengers safe.

Francisco said he's also doing his part while riding the buses everyday edwin francisco, takes public transit: "maintain clean and just you know keep space between me and the next person, just taking those precautions."

In huntsville ashley carter waay 31 news.

Autry said right now they aren't even thinking about closing down public transit.

Right now they are still operating on their regular monday-saturday schedule.

The coronavirus is also causing major problems for air travel.

Today -- two more u-s airport security screeners tested positive for coronavirus.

The t-s-a confirmed the new cases in new york and atlanta.

The atlanta screener worked monday at hartsfield- jackson international airport.

It's atlanta's second t-s-a confirmed case.

The t-s-a has now publicly reported 14 cases within its workforce.

New information.

The army has moved its recruiting services online.

A top army officer says all of the recruiting stations are now closing because of the coronavirus.

The service will move to "virtual" recruiting.

It will operate mainly through social media and other online activities.

Governor kay ivey issued a video statement today to the people in alabama who may be worried about the outbreak.

She pleaded for people to follow health recommendation s during the crisis.

Govenory ivey says the state government will be as flexible as possible over the coming days and weeks.

While there is a lot of questions -- she asks people to remain patient.

She asks if people can practice encouragement through text and social media ... promoting positve messages.

55-1:05 alabama is a family, and there is no better time than now for our alabama family to come together, be strong, and stand united.

Ivey also admitted that officials are going to make some mistakes along the way ... her hope is that the state will quote "get it right more than we get it wrong".

New information.

The state is trying to speed up the unemployment claims process for alabamians.

Today the alabama department of labor announced it's waiving employer charges for coronavirus related claims. because of this -- the state is urging all employers who can file claims on their employees' behalf to do so.

The change is in effect until further notice.

Here are the latest numbers from the department of labor on unemployment claims recently filed.

In the last four days -- almost 8,000 people have filed claims!

17-hundred of those were just from yesterday!

The department of labor did not have any numbers for today's filed claims. all that traffic is causing major problems for the unemloyment claims website.

This is a photo of the error message from the site crashing!

The department of labor says it is aware of issues with the website and phone lines.

They are working quickly to find a solution.

The department says people who need to keep filing should continue trying until their claim is successful.

New details.

Today is the first full day restaurants across the state had to comply with a new state health order.

Because of the coronavirus - you can't dine-in at restaurants... bars and breweries until april!

Now - huntsville restaurants are adjusting.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with employees at a restaurant that's changing the way it serves customers.

At the po boy factory they;re only taking curb side and to go orders in light of the corona virus so people can still support small businesses.

Tiffiny, waitress "most of us have been here for years.

We've all been through thick and thin together and we'll get through this together," tiffiny has been a waitress at po boy factory for nearly 20 years.

She told me she's noticed a lot of changes since corona virus was confirmed in north alabama.

Tiffiny, waitress "it's different.

We're learning and it's a learning curve.

We're doing the best we can.

We have great customers that are always understanding," the state health order went into effect thursday at 5 p-m - and lasts until early april.

But one thing tiffiny wants people to know is that they're still open.

Tiffiny, waitress "please support your small, local businesses like us.

We are struggling to keep the doors open, just to keep afloat.

Every little bit helps.

Every order helps.

Every small purchase you do helps," already shot employees say their biggest concern is whether or not they'll be able to stay open or closed but for now they want to stay open and give you those smiles you so deserve.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.

With the sudden changes to restaurant operations -- jackson county is helping people know what's open and available to them.

Take a look at this.

This interactive website from the chamber of commerce lists all the restaurants available.

Here you can see a compete list of where you can get drive- thru, pick up, delivery services.

North alabama has been coverered in clouds and showers most of the day.

