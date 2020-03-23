Food delivery drivers find varied levels of work amid coronavirus

Be closed indefinitely.

With restaurants closing their lobbies and being forced to serve food via drive thru and take out?some are relyng on food delivery services such as uber eats and grubhub.

As kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome shows us?this has been great for some drivers?and devastating for other.

0:00jennifer buczynski, food delivery driver:?i know when i out there, there are so many orders i can tak?

0:08allison merrill, grubhub drive?i was making a big amount& probably 10-15 orders a day& now i am making 2 or 3?

Two different realities for two drivers 0:11emma jerome?for food delivery driver their car is their office and for many?it their only source of income.

And while some say their phones have been blowing up with orders& others tell me& theye radio silen?

0:20""""""""""food deli for thought """""""when restaurants started closing amid coronavirus concerns -- delivery services like grubhub and ubereats became a way for people to still eat from their favorite restaurants without dining in but for people like allison merrill that hasn't faired too well "people are stocked up right now and they don't want to order food where they don't know where it's been and don't know who has touched it" virtually eliminating her only source of income but for others -- it has been a life saver "i started in january before this all really hit and now that i'm not working - i feel like this is a way i can survive" and money isn't the only consideration "are you worried about coming into contact with people who are sick or presenting symptoms?"?i hoping people don order that are sick and that maybe their neighbor or somebody else can help them out by doing that for them, but i just haven worried about it i just feel like i need to help out?

"i've thought about it but it's not even me getting sick it's i don't want to get anyone else sick or my family so its a reminder to keep that distance.

Both merril and buczynski say they hope the services stay operating, but even if they don't -- they said the companies said they would compensate drivers and in some cases even the restaurants as well in eugene emma jerome kezi 9 news this country is hurting when it comes to medical supplies.

