Sunnyvale Lab Gives Details On How New Coronavirus Test Works now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:27s - Published Sunnyvale Lab Gives Details On How New Coronavirus Test Works Officials with Sunnyvale-based company Cepheid on Sunday provided some explanation as to how it's recently FDA-approved coronavirus test operates. Kiet Do reports. (3-22-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this