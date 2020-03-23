Vegas community tackling social distancing to prevent COVID-19 spread 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:56s - Published Vegas community tackling social distancing to prevent COVID-19 spread With many businesses shut down and health officials asking people to exercise social distancing, what does this exactly mean? Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this