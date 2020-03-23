Members go to church from home

Possible."

Normally... you'd see church pews across the wabash valley full on a sunday morning... but these days... many places of worship are empty.

That's to stop the spread of covid-19 -- the coronavirus.

But -- thanks to technology.... church leaders can keep preaching.

News 10's richard solomon meet with one family.

He has more on how they're keeping the sunday tradition alive... even during unusual times.

Richar} many church leaders say you don't have to come to church for sunday services.

They want to keep you at home safe and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But the maryland community church here in terre haute has made catching a sunday service as easy... as click of a button.

It's so easy you can watch it at home.

And that what one couple is doing.

Pk} sunday mornings for the toneys use to be hectic... "get up, get dressed, kind of the crazy chaos of getting the kids ready in the morning."

The toneys have been members of maryland community church for the last 10 years.

But now... they're receiving their daily word in a different form -- online.

Rachel and donny say this is just another way to keep their family safe from the coronavirus.

"for it to have this kind of effect on our life is kind of unusual.it's our normal still so that's kind of nice having that routine still and hearing the hope that this is going to pass."

Maryland community church has offered online services for nearly 10 years.

Doug napier is the executive pastor of the church.

"it's a difficult transition because we enjoy and it's apart of our community is to get together and to celebrate and to worship god together" napier says there's always been that unwritten rule of going to church and it being a requirement.

But this way is keeping everyone safe.

"the church bibically is the people.

It's not necessarily meeting in a building that makes it a church it's the church gathering together, the people gathering together."

And the toneys agree.

They say this is only going to be a temporary change.

"it's going to be relief to finally see everybody and hang out with people.

We're pretty faithful.

We're going to get through this and this isn't going to be the end of the world.

I think we're all looking forward to that day when it's over and we can kind of resume normal life."

Richar} the toneys say the church even has bible study groups that meet online to keep everyone in touch.

Reporting from inside my living room, richard solomon, news 10.

