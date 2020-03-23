chicken on the bayou covis-19 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KADN - Published covid 19 st martin parish 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend chicken on the bayou covis-19 3 st. Martin parish is one of the few parishes in louisiana that have not seen any cases of covid-19...news 1's leigha mcneil spoke to one business owner in breaux bridge who says despite the parish not having any cases..his business has seen a significant drop in profit... our sales have completely dropped chicken on the bayou, located right of of 1-10 is normally packed open to close...but with new restrictions due to covid 19 do owner nad qaisieh says they are not even seeing their regulars often60% of our business is highway from truckers from families especially a lot of texas and i's surrounding areas the're on spring break since coronavirus no families no truckers nothing now that they have to rely solely on takeout their profit has been cut significantly according to nad more than 50% for sure w're keeping a close eye on inventory hours w're trying like back shifts to three employees at a time trying to keep the place as busy as much as we can nad says h's made adjustments in the restaurant or ensure employees and customers are practicing social distancingyou can tell in the front that w've had a chairs around the counter to keep more than 5 feet from our customers and you know w're doing the best we can with other non-essential business closures across the state, nad is just glad their doors are still open w're still functioning inbreaux bridge...leigha mcneil news 15 thanks leigha...chicken on the bayou is open from 10am until 8pm...nad says you can keep up with all updates on the facebook





You Might Like

Tweets about this