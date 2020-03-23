Global  

Employee In New Kensington-Arnold School District Tests Positive With Coronavirus

Employee In New Kensington-Arnold School District Tests Positive With Coronavirus

Employee In New Kensington-Arnold School District Tests Positive With Coronavirus

After returning from New York City on a school band trip, an employee at the New Kensington-Arnold School District tested positive for coronavirus.

