N.Y. To Start Clinical Drug Trial On Coronavirus Treatment now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:28s - Published N.Y. To Start Clinical Drug Trial On Coronavirus Treatment New York state is expected to start trials on a drug to possibly treat coronavirus on Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced on Sunday. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports 0

