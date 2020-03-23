Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reservoirs close for recreation amid COVID-19 spread

Reservoirs close for recreation amid COVID-19 spread

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Reservoirs close for recreation amid COVID-19 spread

Reservoirs close for recreation amid COVID-19 spread

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is taking further precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Reservoirs close for recreation amid COVID-19 spread

ESCAPE THE STRESS IN OURLIVES.

AND STARTINGTOMORROW...THEY TOO...GO ONTHE LIST OF PLACES THAT AREOFF LIMITS.

BALTIMORE CITYDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKSANNOUNCED CHANGES TO THECITY'S RESERVOIRS...AND ITSSTREET CLEANING AND WATERMAINTENANCE PROGRAMS. WMA━2NEWS ABBY ISAACS EXPLAINS ITSALL TO ENSURE SAFETY DURINTHE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.úúúú úúúú 16:3━42 LOOKLIV━Itpeople getting out of thehouse and into nature, butcome tomorrow, that will nolonger be allowed at thecitydepartment of public workstakes further precautions toprevent the spread of covi━19.

9:0━11 JOS━ Catch andrelease.

If I get a nice one Iusually take it home fordinner.

MOST WEEKENDS, YOUFIND JOSE OUT ON LOCK RAVENRESEVOIR, FISHING TO PASS THETIME.

08:2━30 JOS━ Thathobby so thatI really enjoy to do FOROTHERS, IT6:1━17 Ale━ It was a lot offun and not a lot of people onthe trails so thata good thing.

AN ESCAPE INTONATURE, A BREAK FROMISOLATION.

6:2━33 RACHE━ Agood change to come out in thewoods and not be around a lotof people too BUT STARTINGTOMORROW, IT WILL NOT BE ANOPTION.

THE BALTIMORE CITYDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS ISSUSPENDING ALL RECREATIONALACTIVITIES AT THE CITYRESEVOIRS UNTIL FURTHERNOTICE.

6:4━47 ALE━ I feellike itclose down nature thatof weird.

08:1━21 Jos━ Itgonna be a little upsettingfor us but if that is what hasto be done for the safety ofeverybody I guess thatwe are gonna have to do ITJUST ONE OF THE LATESTPRECAUTIONS THE CITY IS TAKINGTO PREVENT THE SPREAD OFCOVI━19.

TO RESERVE EMPLOYEESFOR CRITICAL FUNCTIONS,SEVERAL SERVICES WILL BESUSPENDED, INCLUDING STREETAND ALLEY CLEANING, GRAFFITIREMOVAL AND BULK TRASH PICKUP.07:0━03 ALE━ I guess yougotta do what you gotta dothese are unprecedented times19:0━18 LOOKLIV━ Untilfurther notice, DPW will onlybe addressing emergency watermaintenance issues and allnonessential constructionprojects will be suspended.

Atloch raven reservoir AbbyIsaacs WMAR 2 news.AFTER ASKING PEOPLE N




You Might Like


Tweets about this

vnswift

✭ 🇦🇸SamoanCocco🇦🇸 ✭ RT @WMAR2News: The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is taking further precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co… 30 minutes ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is taking further precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/s0yWXvZQHR 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.