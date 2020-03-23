Retired nurse makes homemade masks

IN THIS TIME OFUNCERTAINTY, MANY OFUS ARE RELYING ON OURHEALTHCARE WORKERS.BUT WHO'S LOOKING OUTFOR THEM?41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSMET ONE WOMAN DOINGJUST THAT.Dr. Toni Zink, Adult SeniorHealthand International MedicinePhysician, Samuel Rodgers HealthCenter"We need masks, we needgloves, we are not justprotecting our physicians uphere we have to protect ourdentists who are doingprocedures."STORES AND HOSPITALSAROUND THE U-S ARERUNNING OUT OF MASKSBECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS.Dr. Toni Zink, Adult SeniorHealthand International MedicinePhysician, Samuel Rodgers HealthCenter"We are in desperate need ofthe N95 masks gloves, moretesting supplies as well sincewe don't know then numberwe will receive in the future."SO, PEOPLE ARE STEPPINGUP AND GETTING CREATIVEBY MAKING HOME MADEMASKS.BERNADETTE KAPLAN, RETIREDNURSE"My neighbor sent me a videoon how to make these andhow the CDC has changed therestrictions so that thesemasks, basically saying theyare better than nothing."BERNADETTE KAPLANFROM LEAWOOD IS ARETIRED I-C-U NURSE ANDHEARD ABOUT THESHORTAGE.SHE WANTED TO HELP ANDDECIDED TO LEARN HOWTO MAKE MASKS.BERNADETTE KAPLAN, RETIREDNURSE"I love to sew and I have a bigstash of fabric that I havecollected over the years.Thething I really only needed wasthe elastic."HER NEIGHBORSDONATING SUPPLIES ANDOFF SHE WENT..BERNADETTE KAPLAN, RETIREDNURSE"I have a few things of elastic.A neighbor of mine called lastnight.

She got on overstockdot com and we got a coupleof rolls of 288 yards."ENOUGH TO MAKE UP TO600 MASKS!KAPLAN PUT OUT THE CALLAND REQUESTS HAVEFLOODED IN.SHE GIVES EACH PERSONTWO MASKS AND PUTS ITOUT ON HER FRONT DOORSTEP.THE RETIRED NURSE NOWWANTS OTHER SEWINGLOVERS TO STEPUP...MAKE THESE MASKSAND HELP THECOMMUNITY.BERNADETTE KAPLAN, RETIREDNURSE"I feel like I am doing my partthis way rather than sitting onthe couch and watching tv."JORDAN BETTS 41 ACTION